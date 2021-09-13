Kurt Schlichter
Schlichter: Do Republicans Really Have a Shot at Recalling Gavin Newsom?

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool, File

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code FIGHTBACK to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt and special guest Owen Brennan have a contentious debate over California's recall election, explain how any Republican running in the state would get the same treatment as conservative Larry Elder, and discuss the odds of Newsom remaining in the governor's mansion.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

