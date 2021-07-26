Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Where Is The Science?

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 1:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members!

In today's episode, Kurt discusses Los Angeles and other cities reinstating mask mandates because of the variants. Kurt believes we should trust the science and everyone needs to stop wearing masks. He also brings up the lack of interest in the Olympics as well as the latest in the California Gubernatorial Recall Election. Don't forget to order your copy of Kurt's new book, The Split  from Amazon.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Most Popular