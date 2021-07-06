Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Reminiscing about the '70s

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jul 06, 2021 12:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/David F. Smith

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt is joined by special guest Drew Matich, where they, of course, talk about and grill steaks, address conservative media without the great Andrew Breitbart, and reminisce about the 1970s.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

