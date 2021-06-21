Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Even Leftists Know CRT Is Bull

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 11:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off a membership so that you never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt takes on Critical Race Theory (CRT) and how the Left likes to claim the Right doesn't really know what CRT is. Well, we do know what is, and we know it's all BS. Even liberals know it's BS. Of course, Kurt talks about CNN's resident potato, his latest Twitter poll, and how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's results-driven attitude is significant in our fight against the woke Left.

Warning: Contains Strong, Explicit Language

Most Popular