VIP Gold Live Chat with Townhall's Katie Pavlich and Spencer Brown, 1:30 PM ET

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 11:15 AM
In an exclusive VIP Gold Live Chat, Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich and Managing Editor Spencer Brown break down the events leading up to the guilty verdict of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as well as the aftermath. 

From politicians like Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) and President Joe Biden voicing their desired outcome before the jury's decision to the trial judge's rebuke of the armchair quarterbacking that opened the door for appeals and overturning the guilty verdicts, to the president and vice president's insane speech following the verdict calling America racist and Democrats still being out for blood despite the just outcome, Katie and Spencer will cover it all. If you are not yet a VIP Gold member, become one today to participate in the live chat! Use promo code LOYALTY at checkout to receive 25% off! 

