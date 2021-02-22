Fox News

Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich to Host 'Fox News Primetime' This Week

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Feb 22, 2021 5:15 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Feven Amenu

Townhall Editor Katie Pavlich will be this week's host of "Fox News Primetime," the channel's new 7 p.m. ET opinion program. The show will have rotating hosts before it settles on a permanent host. Katie has been a Fox News contributor since 2013.

Katie's guests this week will include author Jack Carr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), former Acting DNI Ric Grenell, Salena Zito, former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan, Leo Terrell, and Townhall's own Julio Rosas, who has been covering protests all over the country for the past year, and is currently reporting on the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Other recent hosts for the new Fox News show include “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Mark Steyn and former South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy.

"Fox News Prime Time" airs every weeknight at 7 p.m. ET.

Most Popular