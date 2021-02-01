Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Establishment, Kiss My A**

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Feb 01, 2021 12:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt Schlichter discusses the news concerning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and how she is being labeled an extremist while radical Democrats are being ignored, breaks down the populist movement against the Wall Street Bros, tells the Establishment to kiss his a**, and more.

Kurt was riled up today! We don't recommend listening with headphones or at maximum volume.

Warning: Contains Strong Language

