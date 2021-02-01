'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Establishment, Kiss My A**

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt Schlichter discusses the news concerning Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and how she is being labeled an extremist while radical Democrats are being ignored, breaks down the populist movement against the Wall Street Bros, tells the Establishment to kiss his a**, and more.