Kurt Schlichter
VIP

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Fireside Chats with Drew Matich

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet  
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Fireside Chats with Drew Matich

Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," for Townhall VIP members! Use promo code LOYALTY to get 25% off of your subscription so that you never miss a show!

On today's show, Kurt is joined by his good friend Drew Matich where they discuss the continued fallout from Rep. Eric Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy known as Fang Fang, the latest on the Trump team's legal fight, and as always, steak, wine, and a little pop culture.

Tulsi Gabbard Rips CDC Bureaucrats for 'Immoral' Vaccine Strategy
Katie Pavlich

AG Barr Has Made a Decision on Whether He Will Appoint a Hunter Biden Special Counsel
Katie Pavlich
Fact Check: Viral Claim Attacking Ron DeSantis Over COVID Vaccine is a Complete Lie
Guy Benson
Barr Announces New Charges Against Third Lockerbie Bombing Terrorist
Katie Pavlich

CNN's Manu Raju Is Noticing a Pattern at Pelosi Press Conferences
Cortney O'Brien
Leading Republicans Call Clyburn's Subpoena for Alex Azar 'Just for Show'
Cortney O'Brien
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular