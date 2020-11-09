Kurt Schlichter
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': On the Frontline of History in Nevada

Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Nov 09, 2020 4:15 PM
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': On the Frontline of History in Nevada

Source: AP Photo/John Locher

Townhall's Kurt Schlichter is back with another episode of his exclusive VIP podcast, "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter." If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code CORRUPTJOE to get 25% off of your subscription!

In today's episode, Kurt talks about his travels to Nevada to help the Trump campaign form their legal strategy to challenge the results of the 2020 election. After getting a call from the former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Kurt drove four hours to the Battle Born state where Team Trump is continuing the fight.

