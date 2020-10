Townhall's Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his uncensored, unfiltered, and completely unredacted exclusive VIP podcast! If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LOYALTY for 25% off of your subscription!

Once again, Kurt's joined by his good friend Drew Matich where they discuss the current state of the 2020 election and the myth that Americans who voted for President Trump in 2016 are going to vote against him this time around.