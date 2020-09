Kurt Schlichter is back with another uncensored, unfiltered, and completely unredacted episode of his exclusive podcast for Townhall VIP members!

Today, Kurt's joined by RedState's Thomas LaDuke where they discuss Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court and preview whether or not Joe Biden will really debate President Trump on September 29. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off of your subscription!