Posted: Sep 21, 2020 12:05 PM
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Reacting to the Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

On today's episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt addresses the big news that everyone's talking about: the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Will President Trump and Senate Republicans confirm a Supreme Court justice before the November election? Will the president's nominee be Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals? If so, what nonsense will the Left fabricate to destroy her? To get access to this exclusive VIP podcast, use promo LAWANDORDER and get 25% off your subscription!

Warning Strong, Explicit Language

