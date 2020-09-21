'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Reacting to the Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

On today's episode of "Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter," Kurt addresses the big news that everyone's talking about: the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Will President Trump and Senate Republicans confirm a Supreme Court justice before the November election? Will the president's nominee be Judge Amy Coney Barrett of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals? If so, what nonsense will the Left fabricate to destroy her?