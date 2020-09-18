Townhall

War for the White House: The Media's Unholy Alliance with Joe Biden

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Sep 18, 2020 4:45 PM
The "War for the White House" podcast is a twice a week podcast featuring your favorite voices from Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com as we rapidly approach Election Day in November.

In Episode #10, PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser is joined by Townhall.com's Katie Pavlich and Storm Paglia as they discuss the latest 2020 election news of the week.

The trio discusses the media's unholy alliance with Joe Biden, a member of "The Squad" admitting Biden is the Democratic Party's trojan horse, how the Democrats' mail-in voting scheme may delay election results, and more.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

