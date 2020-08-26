WATCH LIVE: Townhall Media Commentary of Night 3 of the 2020 RNC

Join Townhall Media for live coverage and analysis of the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina! Townhall's coverage will begin at 8:15 pm ET, with the convention kicking off at 8:30 pm ET.

Townhall Senior Columnist and Creative Director Larry O'Connor is this week's host, and tonight, he will be joined by Dr. Sebastian Gorka, Townhall Columnist Chris Stigall, HotAir's Ed Morrissey, and Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter.

You can watch the live stream on YouTube below, or watch it on Townhall.com's Facebook page. If you would like to watch the convention without live commentary, check out Townhall's live blog here.

The stream will begin below at 8:15 pm ET.



