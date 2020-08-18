Donald Trump

'War for the White House' Podcast: Democratic National Convention Night One Recap

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Aug 18, 2020 5:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
'War for the White House' Podcast: Democratic National Convention Night One Recap

Source: Townhall Media

The next episode of "War for the White House" is here! This podcast, hosted by a rotating cast of your favorite conservative writers across the Townhall Media family, which includes Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com, drops twice a week to give listeners an in-depth analysis of the 2020 Election that the left-wing media doesn't want you to hear.

Today's episode is hosted by Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards, who is joined by Matt Vespa, Townhall's Senior Editor and co-host of the Triggered Podcast, and Bryan Preston, PJ Media's Deputy Managing Editor.

The guys recap the snoozefest that was night one of the Democratic National Convention, discuss the lack of enthusiasm for former Vice President Joe Biden, the latest CNN national poll showing President Trump closing the gap on his Democratic opponent, and much more.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

For more exclusive podcasts and live chats across the Townhall Media family, become a Townhall VIP member today! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% off of your subscription!

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Former Bernie Spokeswoman Has a Very Big Question for the DNC
Beth Baumann

Night Two: Guess Which Creepy Epstein Pal Is Speaking at the DNC?
Katie Pavlich
'The Moment Trump Won Re-Election': Did That DNC Outro Cost Joe the 2020 Election?
Matt Vespa
The DNC Is Apparently Including Liz Warren in Tonight's Native American Caucus Meeting
Cortney O'Brien
Hmm: Glimmers of GOP Hope in...Washington State?
Guy Benson
NBC and MSNBC's 'Non-Partisan' Voter Campaign Ad Filled with Networks' Most Partisan Talent
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular