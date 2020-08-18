'War for the White House' Podcast: Democratic National Convention Night One Recap

The next episode of "War for the White House" is here! This podcast, hosted by a rotating cast of your favorite conservative writers across the Townhall Media family, which includes Townhall.com, RedState.com, PJMedia.com, Twitchy.com, HotAir.com, and BearingArms.com, drops twice a week to give listeners an in-depth analysis of the 2020 Election that the left-wing media doesn't want you to hear.

Today's episode is hosted by Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards, who is joined by Matt Vespa, Townhall's Senior Editor and co-host of the Triggered Podcast, and Bryan Preston, PJ Media's Deputy Managing Editor.

The guys recap the snoozefest that was night one of the Democratic National Convention, discuss the lack of enthusiasm for former Vice President Joe Biden, the latest CNN national poll showing President Trump closing the gap on his Democratic opponent, and much more.

Tune in every Tuesday and Friday for a new episode! This podcast is now available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Spotify.

