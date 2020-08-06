VIP Gold Live Chat: Townhall's Larry O'Connor and PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser - TONIGHT, 8 PM ET

It's time for another exclusive live chat with our Townhall VIP Gold members! Tonight, Townhall's Larry O'Connor will be joined by PJ Media's Stephen Kruiser for another unfiltered, uncensored, and completely unapologetic live chat to take your questions about the latest news of the day.

Kurt Schlichter may also pop in later in the chat! If you're not yet a VIP Gold member, no worries! Use promo code LAWANDORDER to get 25% percent off your subscription so you can participate in tonight's chat as well as live chats across the Townhall Media sites.