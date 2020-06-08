Unredacted

'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': The Information Operation to Impose Tyranny

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Jun 08, 2020 11:35 AM
Source: AP Photo/Eric Gay

In today's episode, Kurt addresses some Americans' willingness to kneel before the left-wing mob in acts of self-abasement. He also torches the media and science and medical communities for flip-flopping on the seriousness of the Chinese coronavirus.

