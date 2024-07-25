These Congressional Democrats Are Scrambling to Distance Themselves From Border Czar Harris

While the mainstream media and Democrats (but I repeat myself) scramble to memory hole the fact that Vice President Kamala Harris — now her party's presumptive nominee for president in November's election — was chosen by Biden to be the administration's border czar, down-ballot Democrats are scrambling to distance themselves from Harris' abject failure to stem illegal immigration.

A sure sign of Democrats trying to run away from Harris' abysmal handling of the border crisis that only made things worse — a record Harris is trying to run from as well — is House Democrats going on the record with votes in the lower chamber, including one Thursday to condemn Biden's border czar Kamala Harris for her failure to secure the border.

In a 220-196 vote, the House passed H. Res. 1371 introduced by House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) with the support of all present Republican lawmakers — plus six Democrats seeking to look tough on the border amid Democrat disarray and an illegal alien crisis thanks to their own party's policies.

The Democrats trying to put distance between themselves and their party's horrific border policies in Thursday's vote were Reps. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO), Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Don Davis (D-NC), Jared Golden (D-ME), Mary Peltola (D-AK), and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA).

These six Democrats "strongly" condemned the current administration and Kamala Harris' "failure to secure the United States border," affirmed that "the American people deserve elected officials who understand the gravity of the crisis at the border and who will execute the policies to fix the border crisis," and stated that "the continuation of the Biden, Harris border policies would be disastrous for both the United States and the American people."

The text of the resolution for which these Democrats voted is brutal for Kamala Harris, their party's now apparent nominee for president, pointing out all of her failures and shortcomings in handling the border crisis she was tasked with fixing. It notes that "it took Vice President Kamala Harris 93 days as the border czar before finally visiting the southern border on June 25, 2021," and even then only traveled "to El Paso, Texas, 800 miles away from the lower Rio Grande."

What's more, the resolution reiterates that "former United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz stated that during his two years in the position, “I’ve never had one conversation with the president [Biden] or the vice president [Harris], for that matter" and "current United States Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens stated that Vice President Kamala Harris has not spoken with him since he was appointed in July 2023."

The Harris record on the border is laid bare by the resolution as well:

Whereas, since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, there have been over 9.7 million illegal immigrant encounters nationwide; Whereas, since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, there have been over 7.9 million illegal immigrant encounters at the United States southern border; Whereas, since Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took office, there have been roughly 2 million known gotaways who evaded the United States Border Patrol; Whereas this number represents more known gotaways than in the previous decade combined; Whereas, in May 2024, there were 170,723 illegal immigrant encounters at the United States southern border, a 185 percent increase from the average May encounter total under President Trump; Whereas May 2024 was the 39th straight month where monthly illegal immigrant encounters have been higher than even the highest month seen under President Trump; Whereas illegal immigrants with violent criminal histories who have murdered innocent Americans like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungary, Rachel Morin, and others throughout the United States, pose an existential threat to the safety and security of the American people; Whereas, in June 2024, NBC News reported that over 50 illegal immigrants with ties to ISIS were on the loose in the United States after having been released by the Biden administration; Whereas, during the Biden administration, over 350 of these individuals whose names appear on the terrorist watch list were stopped trying to cross the southern border; Whereas, to date in fiscal year 2024, there have been a record-breaking 31,077 Communist Chinese nationals encountered at the southwest border; Whereas the Biden border crisis is costing the United States approximately $150.7 billion each year and each taxpayer $1,156 each year; Whereas, in May 2024, the Committee on Homeland Security Republicans released documents showing the Biden administration secretly flew over 400,000 illegal immigrants into the country;

These six Democrats debunk their allies' efforts to deny Harris was tasked by Biden with handling the border crisis. Such efforts are laughably desperate and both Biden and Harris are on the record confirming her role leading efforts to "stem the tide" of the influx of illegal aliens — according to the White House website.

FLASHBACK: When Joe Biden announced that Kamala Harris would "lead" the efforts to "stop what’s happening" and "stem the tide" of "the movement of so many folks...to our southern border" (because "she’s the most qualified person to do it"), she pledged to "enforce the law." pic.twitter.com/2TrFGcKs3x — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) July 24, 2024

The media, too, have joined in the efforts to pretend it is ludicrous to think Harris was put in charge of the border as the crisis worsened and grew exceedingly out of control.