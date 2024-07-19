HUGE RNC SALE: 60% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
CNN's John King Highlighted the Absolute Meltdown Occurring With Dems Right Now
Why a Significant Amount of Democrats Think the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged
Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About...
Can We Let the Voters Decide -- Not the FBI, CIA, DOJ, Lawyers,...
Why Did the US Marshals Service Delete This Post?
The Biden Campaign Seemed Rather Upset Trump Didn't Mention This One Specific Thing...
CrowdStrike Gives Update After 'Largest IT Outage in History' Leads to Global Disruptions
There's Been a Lot of Debate Over Female Secret Service Agents. Here's How...
The Story You'll Never Hear Donald Trump Tell Again
Weekend at Joe Biden's
WSJ 2024 College Ranking Takes Campus Diversity Into Account
A Secret Agent of South Korea Was Just Arrested by the FBI. Guess...
In the Face of Hatred and Division, We Must Choose Unity and Hope
Tipsheet

Russian Court Sentences WSJ Reporter Evan Gershkovich After Sham ‘Trial’

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  July 19, 2024 9:15 AM
AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was sentenced to 16 years in a penal colony by a Russian court on Friday after a rushed espionage trial in which the government rushed through its "evidence" against the 32-year-old U.S. citizen in just a few days in order to reach the foregone conclusion of the case.   

Advertisement

Handed down in a court in Yekaterinburg, Gershkovich's sentence came after just three days of hearings in which, because Russia is a totalitarian hellhole overseen by Vladimir Putin where there's no rule of law, the accused lacked the right to mount a real defense. Gershkovich was detained last March by Russia's FSB and has been in custody ever since.

From the WSJ's reporting on the development:

Russian authorities have produced no public evidence to support their allegations, which Gershkovich, the Journal and the U.S. government have vehemently and repeatedly denied. A court spokeswoman said that Gershkovich “did not admit guilt” during Friday’s proceedings.

“This fake, sham legal process that we are seeing play out has no bearing on the urgency that we have placed on seeking a release of Evan’s detention and seeking a release for Paul Whelan as well. And we’ll continue to work that process tirelessly,” Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the State Department, said Thursday.

[...]

The proceedings against Gershkovich were accelerated as the court moved up hearing dates by nearly a month. Russian officials, from President Vladimir Putin on down, have signaled an interest in swapping Gershkovich for Russians held in the West.   

Asked on Friday about a possible exchange of Gershkovich, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “I’m leaving that question without an answer,” according to Russian state media. 

“There is a charge of espionage, so this is a very, very sensitive area,” Peskov told reporters. “We simply cannot give any other comments, because the trial is ongoing.”

Recommended

Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The false charges against Gershkovich and the subsequent sham trial are, as the Russian government officials hinted in their statements, another ploy to get leverage for use against the U.S. 

As the exceedingly weak Biden administration has shown, even holding a WNBA player like Brittney Griner can be used by Russia to secure the release and return of its "Merchant of Death" Viktor Bout. 

Gershkovich, according to Russia's trumped-up charges, was working on behalf of the CIA to spy on a Russian defense company. The accredited journalist's "sole purpose" for being in Russia, however, was to do his job of "reporting for the [Wall Street] Journal." 

In a statement, Dow Jones CEO and Wall Street Journal Publisher Almar Latour and Wall Street Journal Editor in Chief Emma Tucker said this "disgraceful, sham conviction comes after Evan has spent 478 days in prison, wrongfully detained, away from his family and friends, prevented from reporting, all for doing his job as a journalist." 

"We will continue to do everything possible to press for Evan’s release and to support his family," the statement pledged. "Journalism is not a crime, and we will not rest until he’s released. This must end now."

Advertisement

Bring Evan Home. 

Tags: RUSSIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
A Secret Agent of South Korea Was Just Arrested by the FBI. Guess Who She's Married to. Mia Cathell
Why Did the US Marshals Service Delete This Post? Leah Barkoukis
The Biden Campaign Seemed Rather Upset Trump Didn't Mention This One Specific Thing in His RNC Speech Leah Barkoukis
Why a Significant Amount of Democrats Think the Trump Assassination Attempt Was Staged Matt Vespa
CNN's John King Highlighted the Absolute Meltdown Occurring With Dems Right Now Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Speculation Over Biden Exiting the Race Grows Even Stronger After New Report About the President's Family Spencer Brown
Advertisement