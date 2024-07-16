Democrats on Capitol Hill Are Trying to Stop the DNC From Nominating Biden
Tipsheet

'The Final Straw': Elon Musk Says He's Moving His Companies From California to Texas

Spencer Brown
July 16, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Congratulations to the leftist radicals doing their best to run California into the ground, you've finally gone far enough to officially drive space exploration innovator and media mogul Elon Musk to move his companies SpaceX and X out of the Golden State and into the welcoming arms of the great State of Texas — along with their significant economic impact. 

The "final straw" according to Musk was California Governor Gavin Newsom signing a bill into law that prohibits schools from implementing rules that require parents to be notified if their child begins identifying as transgender.

As a result, Musk said SpaceX would move its headquarters from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase in Texas:

In addition, Musk said X's main offices would move from San Francisco to Austin, Texas:

Musk further affirmed his decision in a post quoting U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah saying it's "time to find a new state" when a "state claims to own your kids." 

"Done," Musk said. 

While Gavin Newsom had ample notice from Musk and others that acting to usurp parental rights with state government would be an unwelcome change with consequences, Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott welcomed Musk's decision. 

In addition to bringing a significant platform to Austin's tech sector, Abbott said the move of SpaceX to the Lone Star State "cements Texas as the leader in space exploration."

Like millions of Americans in the last half-decade, Elon Musk is choosing — along with his companies — to vote with their feet, fleeing absurd and adverse conditions created by power-tripping big-government hacks to more welcoming states where freedom is not treated as a four-letter word. 

