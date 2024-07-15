Here's Who Will Speak at the Republican National Convention

Monday marks the start of the 2024 Republican National Convention, taking place this cycle in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where former President Donald Trump will be formally nominated as the GOP's candidate to face Joe Biden (or whoever ends up on the ballot) this November.

Each of the RNC's four days is themed, with speakers and programming focusing on Trump and the party's pledge to Make America Wealthy, Safe, Strong, and Great Once Again.

Trump will speak on Thursday night when he accepts the Republican nomination, and his yet-to-be-announced running mate will speak on Wednesday evening. Trump said this week that he is rewriting his address following the attempt on his life over the weekend, and is already in Milwaukee as the convention gets underway — and is set to announce his running mate later Monday afternoon.

Live in Milwaukee as the RNC officially kicks off today. Trump told colleague @BretBaier he will announce his VP pick today. Who is your guess?

Trump is also reportedly rewriting his speech following the assassination attempt against him. Speakers today will focus on economy. pic.twitter.com/KRGgeAJSRj — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 15, 2024

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, Committee on Arrangements Chairwoman Anne Hathaway, and Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus will take the stage in Milwaukee this week, as will members of the former president's family including Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle.

The 2024 convention will also highlight the deep bench of talent within the Republican Party with speeches from elected officials who have demonstrated the efficacy of conservative policies such as Governors Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Glenn Youngkin, Ron DeSantis, Doug Burgum, and Greg Abbott.

Reps. Byron Donalds, Monica De La Cruz, John James, Nancy Mace, Michael Waltz, Elise Stefanik, and Steve Scalise are among the members of Congress set to take the stage in Milwaukee, as will House Speaker Mike Johnson. From the upper chamber, Senators Katie Britt, Tom Cotton, Eric Schmitt, Marco Rubio, JD Vance, Tom Scott, Marsha Blackburn, Ted Cruz, and Ron Johnson are some of the other Republican leaders scheduled to champion the GOP platform.

Several Republican candidates running to help the GOP take back the U.S. Senate this November will appear in Milwaukee over the next few days, including Bernie Moreno (OH), Hung Cao (VA), Jim Banks (IN), Mike Rogers (MI), Tim Sheehy (MT), Kari Lake (AZ), Sam Brown (NV), Dave McCormick (PA), Eric Hovde (WI), and Gov. Jim Justice plus Babydog.

Other state and local leaders set to speak at the RNC include Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson (a former Democrat), and East Palestine, Ohio, Mayor Trent Conaway.

A handful of alumni from Trump's first term will be speaking amid the festivities in Milwaukee, among them former HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson, former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan.

Some other notable speakers slated to appear on the RNC stage this week are Tucker Carlson, Franklin Graham, Lee Greenwood, Alina Habba, criminal justice reform advocate Savannah Chrisley, Teamsters President Sean O'Brien, Amber Rose, UFC CEO Dana White, and Yammer CEO David Sacks.

