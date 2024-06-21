May Border Numbers Show Crisis 'Is Never Going to End' With Biden in Office

More than 170,000 illegal aliens were encountered after unlawfully crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in May according to the latest numbers released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Nationwide, border agents encountered more than 241,000 illegal aliens last month.

The Biden administration will seek to take an undeserved victory lap on May's number by noting it is lower than the all-time records set earlier in the president's term — but they're still evidence of the unmitigated disaster created and allowed to continue by Biden.

In a statement, House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said "May's numbers show that President Biden and impeached Secretary Mayorkas' border crisis is never going to end as long as they are in charge. Border Patrol apprehensions at the Southwest border were roughly four times what Obama-era DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said ‘overwhelms the system,'" Green noted.

While many eyes are, rightfully, on the crisis at the southern border, Green emphasized that illegal alien encounters in May set a new record for the month with 18,664 — only around 1,000 fewer than the all-time northern border encounter record set last August.

"Encounters at official ports of entry also remain at historic levels, because Biden and Mayorkas have implemented unlawful policies like the CBP One and CHNV mass-parole schemes," added Green, explaining how the Biden administration uses such schemes in its attempts to obfuscate the dire consequences of open-border policies.

"Encouraging inadmissible aliens to show up at the ports of entry instead of between them might be better optics for the Biden administration, but the outcome is the same — hundreds of thousands being processed and released into our country at unprecedented rates," said Green.

"Meanwhile, CBP continues to be directed to release individuals into our communities, only to later learn of terrorist connections missed in the vetting process," Green reminded. "Community resources have been stretched beyond the brink. And Biden’s latest executive order is doing nothing to stem the tide, according to reports on the ground. There’s no end in sight to this disaster under the current administration and its policies," warned Green.

With the border crisis and its consequences front-and-center for voters ahead of November, RNC Chairman Michael Whatley declared in a statement that "Biden’s open border policies have allowed drugs to pour into our cities and innocent Americans to be raped and murdered. Unlike Joe Biden, who has unleashed an invasion of illegal immigrants into the United States, President Trump will seal the border and put Americans first on day one."

For more context the White House will ignore, this May's number of illegal alien encounters is 185 percent higher than the average May during the Trump administration. Former Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf noted some other stark numbers that prove Biden doesn't deserve any praise for supposedly doing something to address the crisis he created.

For example, last month was still the third-highest (read: -worst) May on record for illegal alien encounters — the worst two were the previous May numbers under Biden. Compared to the first year of Biden's term in May 2021, the May 2024 number is a staggering 368 percent increase.