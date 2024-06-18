LIVE RESULTS: Elections in Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma

With less than a month remaining before the Republican National Convention begins in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Tuesday is one of the last primary election nights of the 2024 cycle with three states settling intraparty contests for federal offices up this November: Virginia, Georgia, and Oklahoma.

Advertisement

As always, Townhall has live-updating results below from each state and race via our elections partner Decision Desk HQ.

VIRGINIA — polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET

In addition to the Republican U.S. Senate primary to select the candidate to challenge incumbent Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine, there are congressional primaries in nine of the Commonwealth's U.S. House districts.

Trump-endorsed Hung Cao proved to be a fundraising juggernaut bringing in a more than $2 million haul so far and is favored to win the GOP primary for U.S. Senate.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In the House primaries, both parties have some contentious contests playing out on Tuesday. Among the races to watch is the Democrat primary for the Seventh Congressional District where Eugene Vindman — who played a significant role in the first impeachment of then-President Trump — is seeking his party's nomination after incumbent Democrat Rep. Abigail Spanberger decided not to seek re-election in order to run for governor in 2025. The crowded GOP primary for the 7th CD includes two military veterans with ties to the Trump administration — Derrick Anderson and Cameron Hamilton — battling it out along with three other candidates.

Many Republican eyes are on the Fifth Congressional District GOP primary where incumbent Republican Rep. Bob Good — who chairs the House Freedom Caucus — faces a challenge from Trump-endorsed John McGuire, currently a state senator. Good, who voted to boot then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy but initially backed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in the GOP presidential primary, is hoping to hold on to his seat and has out-raised his challenger. McGuire has been endorsed, in addition to Trump, by a handful of Good's colleagues including Reps. Ryan Zinke and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

GEORGIA — polls close at 7:00 p.m. ET

Peach State voters will finalize the field in three congressional runoff elections on Tuesday with Republicans in the Second and Third Congressional Districts and Democrats in the 14th Congressional District settling scores.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

OKLAHOMA — polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET

Voters across Oklahoma chose their preferred candidates for all five congressional seats in the state on Tuesday.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>