There's Been Another Twist in Trump's New York Case

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 07, 2024 5:05 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York City, notified the 45th president's defense attorney and a Manhattan prosecutor that there's been another twist — a potentially significant one — following the May 30 verdict finding Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records. 

In a letter dated June 7, Judge Merchan writes to Trump attorney Todd Blanche and ADA Joshua Steinglass (emphasis added):

Dear Counsel:

Today, the Court became aware of a comment that was posted on the Unified Court System's public Facebook page and which I now bring to your attention. In the comment, the user, "Michael Anderson," states:

"My cousin is a juror and says Trump is getting convicted...Thank you folks for all your hard work!!!!"

The comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine UCS notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding. The posting, entitled "The Appellate Division, Fourth Department, will hear oral arguments this morning at 10," and the comment are both viewable at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCourts/.

At this time it remains unknown whether the individual who posted the comment throwing a new wrench in the case is, in fact, related to a juror hearing the case or had received such information about the verdict if they were. But if such a relationship and disclosure exists — dated to the day proceeding the guilty verdict — this case just got even more interesting. It could also jeopardize D.A. Alvin Bragg's entire case against the former president. 

Trump was scheduled to appear for sentencing on July 11 before the discovery of the Facebook comment portending to show a juror discussing details of the case and the jury's deliberations with an outside party. 

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

