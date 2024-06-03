Democrats Demand Jail Time for Trump in Fundraising Emails
Here Is President Biden’s Statement As Hunter’s Trial Gets Underway
Philly Pride Parade Got Disrupted by Pro-Hamas Supporters
Your Tax Dollars Are Funding the Taliban
Speaker Mike Johnson: Democrats Risk Destroying America’s Judicial System
Trump: I'm 'OK' With Going to Jail
USA Today Quietly Removes Sen. John Kennedy's Op-ed
The Biden Admin Has Granted 'Mass Amnesty' to Hundreds of Thousands of Illegal...
Sorry People. Love Is Not Proud.
Trans Women Can Compete, But ‘Cannot Win’ This Iconic Pageant
Trump Joined TikTok. Here's What Happened Next.
Hunter Biden's Gun Case Explained
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But...
LIVE: Hunter Biden's Gun Trial
Tipsheet

Senate Conservatives to Fight Back Against Schumer and Biden in Protest Over Trump Conviction

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  June 03, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Ten Republican members of the United States Senate are pledging to slow Democrat bills and Biden nominees making their way through the upper chamber in response to former President Donald Trump's conviction last week in New York. 

Advertisement

Led by Senator Mike Lee (R-UT), the pledge blasts the Biden White House for making "a mockery of the rule of law" and taking action that has "fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways."

"As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart," the pledge continues. "To that end, we will not 1) allow any increase to non-security related funding for this administration, or any appropriations bill which funds partisan lawfare; 2) vote to confirm this administration's political and judicial appointees; and 3) allow expedited consideration and passage of Democrat legislation or authorities that are not directly relevant to the safety of the American people."

The pledge, which is at least likely to create some pain for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), was signed — as of Monday morning — by Lee along with Senators J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Rick Scott (R-FL), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Josh Hawley (R-MO), and Ron Johnson (R-WI). 

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Lee has said the letter remains open for now and urged other members to sign on. 

As Axios noted in its report on the pledge, the Senators' protest is "unlikely to be enough to fully block action in the Democrat-controlled chamber, but it could slow things down." Politico added that the response to Trump's conviction and ongoing prosecution could cause Schumer headaches, "particularly for nominations."

"So far this year, about half of non-military and non-Foreign Service nominees have been confirmed by voice vote, which requires agreement from all 100 senators and skips time-consuming procedural steps," Politico's report explained. "Schumer could be forced to trudge through cloture votes and debate, eating up precious floor time that he might prefer to expend on election-year messaging bills..."

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
So Far, Little Movement in Post-Conviction Public Opinion — But... Guy Benson
You Ain't Black Allen West
What Is Hamas Hiding in Rafah, and Why Doesn’t Biden Want the IDF to Find It? Bonnie Glick
The Trump VP Will Be… Kevin McCullough
Trump Joined TikTok. Here's What Happened Next. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump 2.0 Must Achieve Total Media Domination Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement