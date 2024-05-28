Biden Taps U.S. Oil Reserves for Political Reasons...Again
Tipsheet

LIVE RESULTS: Texas Runoff Elections

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 28, 2024 8:15 PM
Townhall Media

Following Texas’ primary elections held in March, a handful of congressional races remained unresolved because candidates failed to clear the threshold necessary to clinch their respective party's nomination outright. 

On Tuesday, runoff elections in the Lone Star State were held to finalize the field before November's general election which will determine the U.S. House majority, currently narrowly controlled by Republicans. 

Most runoffs are in no-incumbent primaries, such as in the 12th Congressional District where a Republican runoff will determine which GOP candidate will advance to November's ballot in a bid to replace retiring Rep. Kay Granger. 

In the 23rd Congressional District, however, GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales faces a challenger who forced the race into a runoff.

Most polls in Texas close at 8:00 p.m. ET with results expected to start reporting in shortly thereafter. As always, Townhall has live-updating results from Texas below via our elections partner Decision Desk HQ. 

7th Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

12th Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

23rd Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

28th Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

29th Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

31st Congressional District (Dem Runoff)

32nd Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

35th Congressional District (GOP Runoff)

