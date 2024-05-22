Ted Cruz Didn't Mince Words When Ripping Into Antony Blinken
Tipsheet

BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Locked Down This Morning

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 22, 2024 10:25 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The headquarters of the Republican National Committee was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning and the hazardous materials team from the United States Capitol Police responded to the scene on Capitol Hill. 

According to sources reported by NBC News, the emergency response stemmed from a package containing vials of blood that was sent to the RNC's offices just a few steps from House office buildings.

Capitol Police told NBC News that the package was contained and removed by its personnel while another source told the outlet that the blood was being tested, presumably to determine its source and whether any additional hazards were present in the package sent to the national headquarters of the Republican Party.

In a statement following the lockdown, U.S. Capitol Police said it was called to the RNC's offices "for the report of a suspicious package" which "contained two vials of blood" and was "cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division." Authorities added that the "source of the package" along with its contents are under further investigation.

According to NBC News, it remained unclear whether any suspects were in custody.

United States Representative Jim Banks (R-IN), the Republican nominee for United States Senate in the Hoosier State, framed the incident as an attempt to "intimidate Republicans because they know we are winning."

This is a developing story and may be updated.

