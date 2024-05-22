BREAKING: Here's Why RNC HQ Was Placed on Locked Down This Morning

The headquarters of the Republican National Committee was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning and the hazardous materials team from the United States Capitol Police responded to the scene on Capitol Hill.

Advertisement

According to sources reported by NBC News, the emergency response stemmed from a package containing vials of blood that was sent to the RNC's offices just a few steps from House office buildings.

NEW: Three sources tell @NBCNews vials of blood were sent to the RNC... https://t.co/iRhiH2O1rK — Dasha Burns (@DashaBurns) May 22, 2024

Capitol Police told NBC News that the package was contained and removed by its personnel while another source told the outlet that the blood was being tested, presumably to determine its source and whether any additional hazards were present in the package sent to the national headquarters of the Republican Party.

In a statement following the lockdown, U.S. Capitol Police said it was called to the RNC's offices "for the report of a suspicious package" which "contained two vials of blood" and was "cleared by our Hazardous Incident Response Division." Authorities added that the "source of the package" along with its contents are under further investigation.

Law enforcement personnel wearing gas masks just exited the RNC carrying bags of material pic.twitter.com/VC8rBLRYfC — Jon Michael Raasch (@JMRaasch) May 22, 2024

According to NBC News, it remained unclear whether any suspects were in custody.

United States Representative Jim Banks (R-IN), the Republican nominee for United States Senate in the Hoosier State, framed the incident as an attempt to "intimidate Republicans because they know we are winning."

Vials of blood and other substances were sent to the Republican National Committee headquarters this morning.



They are trying to intimidate Republicans because they know we are winning.



5.5 months to go. https://t.co/KxEqHPv1Ds — Jim Banks (@Jim_Banks) May 22, 2024

This is a developing story and may be updated.