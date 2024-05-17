Bodies of Three Israeli Hostages Recovered From Hamas Tunnels by IDF

The Israeli Defense Forces recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages murdered by Hamas from the terrorists' tunnels in Rafah overnight, according to an announcement shared Friday.

All were abducted from the Nova Music Festival by the barbaric terrorists on October 7 and subsequently murdered by Hamas. Their names were Amit Buskila (28), Shani Louk (23), and Itzik Gelernter (53).

The IDF reiterated its commitment to "continue operating to bring all of our hostages home" as it pushes deeper into Rafah, the final Hamas stronghold, despite unjustifiable opposition to the operation from the Biden administration.

Shani Louk, Amit Buskila and Yitzhak Gelernter were kidnapped and murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7 from the Nova Music Festival.



Overnight, our troops recovered their bodies and brought them back home to Israel.



We will continue operating to bring all of our hostages… pic.twitter.com/ya8IoZ8Dvb — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) May 17, 2024

Amit's last phone call to her family as Hamas carried out its invasion and massacre reveals the horror of October 7 as she told her family she loved them one last time amid terrorist gunfire.

BREAKING: Israel retrieved at least one hostage body from Rafah.



Family of Amit Buskila, the 28 y/o fashion stylist, announced that her body was brought back from Gaza today.



Amit was kidnapped from the Nova music festival. Her last call to her family on October 7th: pic.twitter.com/eAt8myMWMW — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 17, 2024

October 7 saw Iran-backed terrorists murder more Jews than any single day since the Holocaust and sparked a war that has raged for more than seven months as Hamas fights for its survival to continue carrying out terrorist attacks against innocent Israelis in its campaign to annihilate Israel.