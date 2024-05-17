Teacher in Viral Video Who Defended J.K. Rowling Has Been Fired. Here's His...
Tipsheet

Bodies of Three Israeli Hostages Recovered From Hamas Tunnels by IDF

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 17, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano

The Israeli Defense Forces recovered the bodies of three Israeli hostages murdered by Hamas from the terrorists' tunnels in Rafah overnight, according to an announcement shared Friday. 

All were abducted from the Nova Music Festival by the barbaric terrorists on October 7 and subsequently murdered by Hamas. Their names were Amit Buskila (28), Shani Louk (23), and Itzik Gelernter (53). 

The IDF reiterated its commitment to "continue operating to bring all of our hostages home" as it pushes deeper into Rafah, the final Hamas stronghold, despite unjustifiable opposition to the operation from the Biden administration.

Amit's last phone call to her family as Hamas carried out its invasion and massacre reveals the horror of October 7 as she told her family she loved them one last time amid terrorist gunfire.

October 7 saw Iran-backed terrorists murder more Jews than any single day since the Holocaust and sparked a war that has raged for more than seven months as Hamas fights for its survival to continue carrying out terrorist attacks against innocent Israelis in its campaign to annihilate Israel. 

Tags: ISRAEL

