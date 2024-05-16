April Numbers Show Biden's Border Crisis Is Still Raging

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported 179,725 illegal alien encounters along the U.S.-Mexico border in the month of April, a slight reduction from the previous month as a result of border state governors, specifically Texas' Greg Abbott, doing the job abdicated by the Biden administration.

Advertisement

🚨 179,725 illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in April — the 38th straight month where encounters have been HIGHER than even the highest month under President Trump. pic.twitter.com/HeJkjx94sg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 16, 2024

Still, April was the 38th consecutive month in which border apprehensions were higher than the peak experienced during the Trump administration, according to the RNC. Nationwide, 247,837 illegal aliens were apprehended by federal border agents last month.

These apprehension numbers, notably do not include the also-surging numbers of "known gotaways" who escape into the United States without authorities knowing anything about their identities, intentions, or affiliations.

When @USBPChief Jason Owens said that the disastrous number of gotaways is what keeps him up at night, this is what he was talking about.



The consequences of this catastrophe will be felt for years to come. https://t.co/5XuxchYt2b — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) May 15, 2024

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) said April's numbers "make one thing clear — we are still in a crisis of the Biden administration’s making."

"Going from ‘absolutely catastrophic’ in December to just ‘catastrophic’ in April may be acceptable for Secretary Mayorkas and President Biden, but no one else," Green emphasized. "Frontline law enforcement such as the Border Patrol agents, CBP officers, and AMO agents, remain overwhelmed and overworked. The American people continue to demand a secure border, yet this administration continues to ignore them."

Pointing to the previous assessment by Obama's DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson of how many illegal aliens breaching the border constitutes a "crisis," Green said "April apprehensions by Border Patrol agents between Southwest border points of entry alone more than quadrupled" Johnson's criteria for a "crisis."



"The fundamentals of this unprecedented homeland security crisis are all the same: illegal aliens know they will likely be released if they cross between ports of entry, and record numbers continue flocking to our ports of entry to take advantage of the Biden administration’s unlawful mass-parole programs," Green continued.



In addition to the illegal aliens crossing Biden's open border between official crossings, Green noted that the number of encounters at southwest border ports of entry "grew ten-fold from April 2021" but the "end result is the same — historic numbers of inadmissible aliens being released into our country. This has to end."

Advertisement

Among the still crisis-level number of illegal aliens taking advantage of Biden's open border: Chinese nationals flooding across the border this year, mostly in California, in record numbers to the tune of a 7,965-percent increase over fiscal year 2021.