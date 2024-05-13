Garland to Be Held in Contempt. This is Why.
Stop Pretending These 'Protesters' Are Legitimate
Libs Want Townhall Charged Under 'Genocide Convention' for Reporting the Truth About Israe...
Here’s Why Biden Is Reportedly Withholding Intel From Israel
Gold Star Families Blast Jen Psaki's Lies: 'Her Useless A** Wasn't Even There'
Psaki Busted for Blatant Lie About Biden in Her New Book
Nancy Pelosi Back to Denigrating Fellow Americans With Claims About 'Guns, Gays, and...
Even CNN Is Alarmed by Biden's Latest Poll Numbers
'No Respectable Normal Political Party' in U.S.: Ted Cruz Slams Democrats for Abandoning...
Here’s How Pro-Hamas Columbia Students Protested at Their Graduation
As Expanded War Looms, a Subdued Israel Marks Memorial Day
J.K. Rowling Received Backlash for Saying This About a ‘Trans’ Person
Dem Strategist Warns: Biden Is in Serious Trouble Because He Keeps Alienating Swing...
Track Athlete Alleges Sexual Harassment From ‘Transgender’ Male Teammate
Tipsheet

White House Insists on a 'Political' Solution to Deal With Hamas Terrorists

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 13, 2024 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

As with most other sane policies, the Biden administration has entirely — for a while now — thrown the conventional wisdom about "don't negotiate with terrorists" out the window. 

Advertisement

Proving its inexplicable desire to legitimize Iran-backed Hamas and hand swaths of the region over to violent terrorist group "a" or more violent terrorist group "b," Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted on Monday there must be a "political" solution to end the war sparked by Hamas on October 7. 

That massacre, of course, saw Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorists invade Israel by land and air, massacre the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust, and return to Gaza with bloodied hostages to whom the terrorists did unspeakable evils. Still, the Biden administration thinks diplomacy can achieve a peaceful resolution to the vile wickedness of Hamas and its aim to annihilate Israel. 

Despite the lunacy of such a proposal, Sullivan again reiterated Biden's belief that a "two-state solution" is the "political" answer to the current war. In fact, he said it's the "only way" to ensure Israel's security. 

Recommended

One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Again, which of the terrorist groups — backed by or aligned with Iran and sharing its belief that Jews should be massacred and Israel should be wiped off the map — is supposed to lead the second of the two states? It's not only that Israel is not keen on having a neighbor set on its destruction and the murder of its citizens, it's that any of the potential governments-in-waiting will not tolerate Israel's existence. They would all, as Hamas is learning the hard way now, be wiped out if they acted on that intolerance. 

No other country in the world has (or would) be told that it must coexist with a neighboring government that wants it eliminated and its citizens violently slaughtered — why is this demand made of Israel from the highest levels of the United States government? Often in the same breath that White House officials insist Biden's commitment to Israel is "ironclad," to boot?

Advertisement

In short, the White House has painted itself into this ludicrous position of being forced to demand negotiations with terrorists who have no interest in peace or helping civilians in the Gaza Strip. The official Biden administration position means that Sullivan and others have no choice but to insist Israel do... nothing... to allow Hamas to survive, reconstitute, and follow through on its pledge to commit repeated October 7 attacks on Israel.  

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
How to Neutralize the Campus Communists Kurt Schlichter
Libs Want Townhall Charged Under 'Genocide Convention' for Reporting the Truth About Israel and Hamas Spencer Brown
Garland to Be Held in Contempt. This is Why. Katie Pavlich
UN Quietly Changes Gaza Casualty Numbers...by a Lot Spencer Brown
Gold Star Families Blast Jen Psaki's Lies: 'Her Useless A** Wasn't Even There' Matthew Foldi

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
One Look at Biden's Top Advisor Explains His Support for Hamas Katie Pavlich
Advertisement