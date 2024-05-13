White House Insists on a 'Political' Solution to Deal With Hamas Terrorists

As with most other sane policies, the Biden administration has entirely — for a while now — thrown the conventional wisdom about "don't negotiate with terrorists" out the window.

Advertisement

Proving its inexplicable desire to legitimize Iran-backed Hamas and hand swaths of the region over to violent terrorist group "a" or more violent terrorist group "b," Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan insisted on Monday there must be a "political" solution to end the war sparked by Hamas on October 7.

That massacre, of course, saw Hamas and other Iran-backed terrorists invade Israel by land and air, massacre the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust, and return to Gaza with bloodied hostages to whom the terrorists did unspeakable evils. Still, the Biden administration thinks diplomacy can achieve a peaceful resolution to the vile wickedness of Hamas and its aim to annihilate Israel.

NSA Jake Sullivan: "Military pressure is necessary but not sufficient to fully defeat Hamas. If Israel's military efforts are not accompanied by a political plan for the future of Gaza and Palestinian people, the terrorists will keep coming back and Israel will remain under… pic.twitter.com/BWojGjoMbD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2024

Despite the lunacy of such a proposal, Sullivan again reiterated Biden's belief that a "two-state solution" is the "political" answer to the current war. In fact, he said it's the "only way" to ensure Israel's security.

NSA Jake Sullivan speaks of Biden's support for a two-state solution:



"This is all consistent with President Biden's longstanding view that, ultimately, a two-state solution is the ONLY way to ensure a strong, secure, Jewish, democratic state of Israel, as well as a future of… pic.twitter.com/h7qZqVN7Gr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2024

Again, which of the terrorist groups — backed by or aligned with Iran and sharing its belief that Jews should be massacred and Israel should be wiped off the map — is supposed to lead the second of the two states? It's not only that Israel is not keen on having a neighbor set on its destruction and the murder of its citizens, it's that any of the potential governments-in-waiting will not tolerate Israel's existence. They would all, as Hamas is learning the hard way now, be wiped out if they acted on that intolerance.

No other country in the world has (or would) be told that it must coexist with a neighboring government that wants it eliminated and its citizens violently slaughtered — why is this demand made of Israel from the highest levels of the United States government? Often in the same breath that White House officials insist Biden's commitment to Israel is "ironclad," to boot?

Advertisement

We are, once again, told that Biden's commitment to Israel is "ironclad," this time from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. pic.twitter.com/cVhwuB5Dsa — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2024

In short, the White House has painted itself into this ludicrous position of being forced to demand negotiations with terrorists who have no interest in peace or helping civilians in the Gaza Strip. The official Biden administration position means that Sullivan and others have no choice but to insist Israel do... nothing... to allow Hamas to survive, reconstitute, and follow through on its pledge to commit repeated October 7 attacks on Israel.