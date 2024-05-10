Jihad Joe
Tipsheet

New Single Article of Impeachment Filed Against Biden

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 10, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) filed a single article of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday, following through on his pledge to start the process of holding the commander-in-chief accountable for withholding congressionally approved military aid to Israel. 

The resolution filed by Mills "Impeaching Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors" charges Biden with an "abuse of power" for his recent actions toward Israel:

The Constitution provides that the House of Representatives "shall have the sole Power of Impeachment" and that the President "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors." In his conduct of the office of President of the United States--and in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States, and in violation of his constitutional duty to take care that the laws be faithfully executed--Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr. has abused the powers of the presidency.

Specifically, Mills' article of impeachment — first reported by Fox News Digital — states that "Using the powers of his high office, President Biden solicited a 'quid pro quo' with the foreign government of Israel by withholding precision guided weapons shipments in order to try and extract military policy changes."

"President Biden sought to pressure the Government of Israel to take steps by conditioning official United States Government acts of significant value to Israel," the article of impeachment continues. "After initial reports surfaced, President Biden confirmed them and openly stated 'I made it clear that if they go into Rafah — they haven't gone in Rafah yet — if they go into Rafah, I'm not supplying the weapons that have been used historically to deal with Rafah, to deal with the cities — that deal with that problem.'"

"In doing so, President Biden used the powers of the Presidency in a manner that compromised the national security of the United States and its ally Israel. He thus ignored and injured the interests of the nation," Mills charges. 

"Wherefore President Biden, by such conduct, thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States." 

As Townhall reported earlier this week, President Biden himself argued in 2019 that such "quid pro quo" by a president "must" result in impeachment and Republican members of both chambers of Congress said the standard set by Democrat's impeachment of then-President Donald Trump set a clear standard that must be followed.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

