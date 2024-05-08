New Polling Shows the Left's Climate Change Hysteria Losing Steam
America's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group is Very Upset Their Pro-Hamas Encampment is Gone
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University
It's Not Columbia University, but It Doesn't Negate the Error These Pro-Hamas Clowns...
'Unlawful': Gov. Abbott Tells Texas Schools to Ignore Biden's Title IX Rewrite
The 2024 Pulitzer Prizes Show the Focus Is Less on Journalism and More...
Panama's President-Elect Vows to Close Key Migration Routes to US
Boeing Cargo Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Gear Fails
Vulnerable Dem Incumbent Sherrod Brown: Biden's Politics 'Not Much Different From Mine'
Here’s Why One Pharmaceutical Company Will Withdraw Its COVID-19 Vaccine
Emory's Jewish Problem
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis
New Poll Shows Biden in Trouble With Older Voters in Key Swing State
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense...
Tipsheet

Biden's Use of TikTok Cited to Support Company's Lawsuit Against the Government

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 08, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo

In the lawsuit filed this week by TikTok and its parent company ByteDance challenging Congress' law requiring its sale to an entity in a non-adversarial country, lawyers for the Chinese social media company cite President Joe Biden's campaign account on the platform to argue the divest-or-be-banned legislation ought to be struck down. 

Advertisement

One of the claims made in the lawsuit is that the law at issue is based on "at most speculation, not 'evidence'" of TikTok being used for nefarious purposes. Lawyers argue in the complaint that there isn't "evidence that TikTok is actually compromising Americans' data security by sharing it with the Chinese government or spreading pro-China propaganda," even though TikTok's lawsuit elsewhere admits that the company is an asset that the Chinese Communist Party won't allow to be sold. 

To back up their claim that TikTok is not being used by the CCP in a way that's dangerous to Americans, the company's lawyers state that the "conjectural nature" of such concerns "are further underscored by President Biden's decision to continue to maintain a TikTok account for his presidential campaign even after signing the Act into law."

What's more, "Congressional supporters of the Act have also maintained campaign accounts on TikTok," the lawsuit adds. "This continued use of TikTok by President Biden and Members of Congress undermines the claim that the platform poses an actual threat to Americans."

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

Ultimately, as Townhall reported earlier this week, TikTok's biggest problem is that the Chinese Communist Party will not allow the app, especially its addiction-spurring algorithm, to be sold as required by the law. The 270-day timeframe in which TikTok must change hands is secondary to the fact that the CCP won't let the technology go — confirming TikTok's status as an important asset to the genocidal regime in Beijing. 

Tags: CHINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Why Is the Judge in Trump's New York Trial Muzzling a Key Defense Witness? Guy Benson
Pro-Hamas Supporters Accosted This GOP Congressman. What He Said Was Priceless. Matt Vespa
Time to Go: Police Begin Dismantling Pro-Hamas Camp at George Washington University Matt Vespa
The Insanity at the Heart of the Trump Trial Byron York
Dem Strategists Agree That Biden Is Totally Screwed If He Loses This State in 2024 Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Georgia Court of Appeals Just Delivered Some Bad News for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement