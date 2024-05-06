BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Plays Games With Ceasefire 'Agreement'
In Defiance of Biden, Israel Prepares to Finish Hamas
An American Tourist Has Been Killed in Mexico
With Latest Move, Columbia Again Caves to Pro-Terrorism Mob
This Democrat Just Got Busted for Putting Dead People on Election Petition
Another Boeing Whistleblower Has Died
Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps
Don Lemon: The DEI Stuff Has Gone Off the Rails
GW President Begs for Help Dealing With the Pro-Terrorist Camp She Allowed
Biden Says 'Never Again' While Withholding Military Aid to Israel
Border Crossing Where Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza Has Been Blown Up. Guess Who's...
No Satisfaction With Stone Age Celebrities Jagger and De Niro
Ex-Trump Prosecutor Says Affair With Fani Willis Was As 'American As Apple Pie'
Guess Who's Funding the Pro-Hamas Hate Rallies and Encampments?
Tipsheet

'Weakness Is on Display': New Trump Video Hits Biden for Botched Response to Pro-Hamas Unrest

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  May 06, 2024 10:45 AM
AP Photo/Ethan Swope

The Trump campaign — in conjunction with the Republican National Committee and Republican Jewish Coalition — is out with a new video taking Biden to task for his botched response to pro-Hamas unrest spreading across the country and contrasting Biden's failures with the way Trump handled antisemitism.  

Advertisement

Biden, who has said he understands the "passion" of antisemitic, anti-Israel agitators who have "a point," is contrasted with former President Trump's pro-Israel policies matched with cracking down on pro-terrorist violence in the U.S.

"When I get back into office, I will put every single university and college president on notice," Trump says in the video. "The American taxpayer will not subsidize the creation of terrorist sympathizers on American soil."

The Trump campaign's national press secretary Karoline Leavitt noted in a statement that it "took Joe Biden weeks to even talk about the Biden Campus Protests, and he refused to outright condemn the pro-Hamas, pro-genocide mobs — and the sad truth is that he needs their votes." 

Leavitt blamed the "violent, antisemitic riots" on "Joe Biden's failed foreign policy" that "enabled Iran, which led to the war in Israel."

"Americans can rest secure in the fact that on day one, President Trump will restore peace through strength abroad, and demand law and order at home," Leavitt pledged.

Matt Brooks, CEO of the RJC, pointed to surging "antisemitism and anti-Israel extremism" around the country and emphasized that "the Jewish community needs President Donald J. Trump back in the White House" because the "stakes could not be higher."

Recommended

Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"In these dark and dangerous days for the United States and our ally Israel, we know President Trump will boldly lead with moral clarity as he has done before, fighting the scourge of antisemitism and standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Jewish state," Brooks said. 

"Joe Biden’s weakness is on display for all the world to see as he refuses to condemn the antisemitic violence on college campuses and continues to backtrack on his support for Israel," RNC Chairman Michael Whatley said in a statement accompanying the video. "As chaos envelopes[sic] the world, this is no time for ambiguity – we need President Donald J. Trump back in office to restore order, support our critical ally, Israel, and bring peace through strength once more," the RNC chairman declared. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Reportedly Agrees to a Ceasefire Katie Pavlich
GW President Begs for Help Dealing With the Pro-Terrorist Camp She Allowed Spencer Brown
The (Communist) Nerds Are the Bad Guys in This Movie Kurt Schlichter
The Corruption of Rep. Adam Schiff Is Reaching a Tipping Point Rachel Alexander
Border Crossing Where Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza Has Been Blown Up. Guess Who's Taking Credit. Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why Everyone Thinks Biden Had an Accident in Front of the Press Corps Matt Vespa
Advertisement