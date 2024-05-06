BREAKING: As Defeat Sets In, Hamas Reportedly Agrees to a Ceasefire
Border Crossing Where Humanitarian Aid Enters Gaza Has Been Blown Up. Guess Who's Taking Credit.

Spencer Brown
May 06, 2024
Spencer Brown / Townhall

Hamas terrorists claimed credit for a rocket attack on Sunday targeting the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza near the Egyptian border, the main entry point for humanitarian aid headed into the enclave. 

Photos taken just after the attack show clouds of black smoke rising from the port of entry used to ensure weapons and other terrorist supplies don't make it into Gaza. 

At least three IDF soldiers were killed and more were injured in the Hamas attack which was launched by the Iran-backed terrorists in Rafah.

In a post on X, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett laid bare what the move means. "Yes, they’re bombing their own lifeline of food and aid," he said of the rocket attack. "This is yet another example of Hamas’ perverse strategy: to Kill their own people in order to hurt Israel. Hamas cannot stay."

Following the Hamas attack, the crossing was shut down for investigation, meaning Hamas — once again — is solely responsible for a pause in the processing and moving of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The barbaric terrorists responsible for carrying out the October 7 massacre which killed more Jews in any single day since the Holocaust have already been known to steal humanitarian aid and use violence to hijack aid trucks while shooting at Gazans trying to get their hands on the shipments.

The Biden administration, including the president himself, has been critical of Israel for supposedly not doing enough to ensure humanitarian aid makes it to Gazans in need of food, medical supplies, and other goods. Yet again, however, it is Hamas terrorists who are preventing aid from making it to those who need it. The White House has also tried waving Israel off of an operation in Rafah, the point of origin for Sunday's rocket attack according to video released by the IDF and Hamas terrorists' last stronghold in the Gaza Strip. 

President Biden is expected to speak by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, presumably to again attempt to prevent an IDF operation targeting Rafah. 

After Hamas rejected the latest ceasefire offer and then attacked the Kerem Shalom crossing, it is exceedingly clear that Israel has only one option: to take Hamas out in Rafah and dismantle the terror tunnels running through Southern Israel — including connections under the border with Egypt. 

Earlier on Monday, Israel began expanding humanitarian efforts outside of Rafah and dropping leaflets instructing civilians in and around Rafah to begin evacuating, a likely sign that the Rafah operation is imminent.  

