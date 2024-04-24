White House Insists Biden Has Been 'Very Clear' About His Position on Pro-Hamas Campus Chaos

As pro-Hamas campus chaos spread to even more schools on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked for the president's reaction to the leftist students, faculty, and outside groups calling for the murder of Jews and elimination of Israel.

Advertisement

"The president has been very clear," Jean-Pierre claimed, "he put out a statement," she added — pointing reporters to the president's written communication on the occasion of Passover.

"What’s the president’s personal reaction to what he's seeing playing out on these college campuses?"



KJP: "I think the president’s been very clear…we can’t be silent here. Silent is complicit....we believe in First Amendment rights….BUT when we’re talking about hateful… pic.twitter.com/e7BuuYor8m — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 24, 2024

As Townhall reported earlier this week, Biden has not been clear. In fact, Biden buried his mention of the vile antisemitism reaching new levels on "elite" campuses at the bottom of his written statement observing Passover — a statement that also saw the president stating two demands being issued by the unhinged students declaring "WE ARE HAMAS." Specifically, a ceasefire allowing Hamas to survive and the creation of a Palestinian state.

If Biden has been "very clear" about anything related to this situation, it's been that he is willing to abandon any sense of loyalty to our ally Israel in a bid to appease a sliver of the Democrat electorate in the hope of holding on to enough support to win re-election in November.

To appease the off-campus iterations of these antisemitic goons — including those who chanted "death to America" in Dearborn, Michigan — Biden directed his United Nations ambassador to abstain from a vote demanding a ceasefire instead of vetoing it, allowing the measure to pass.

The president next told Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu that he needed to agree to a ceasefire or U.S. aid to Israel could be negatively impacted (never mind that Hamas has rejected all of the recently proposed ceasefires).

Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggested that Israel could soon become indistinguishable from the Hamas terrorists whose massacre sparked the current war.

Even earlier on Wednesday, the president was demanding that Israel ensure humanitarian aid to Gaza gets where it needs to. Not Hamas, Israel. Beyond the pale absurdity.

So yes, Biden has been clear — but only clear in that he's willing to do anything possible to try calming clearly antisemitic outrage from the Rashida Tlaibs of the country, and those who vote for her ilk.

Another illustration of the Biden White House's fear of acknowledging the reality of what's unfolding when it comes to antisemitic, anti-Israel uprisings around the country came when Jean-Pierre tried to explain that Biden disapproved of the pro-Hamas displays that have caused Jewish students to be told to flee from their campuses. Notably, she just couldn't bring herself to name the target of this loathing.

Advertisement

"We have to call out violent hateful rhetoric," she said. "Students should feel safe," Jean-Pierre explained. "It is a deeply painful moment," she added. For whom is this a painful moment? Which students are feeling unsafe? At whom is the violent hateful rhetoric directed? Jean-Pierre — shamefully — wouldn't say.