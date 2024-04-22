Republican Congresswoman Has a Warning for Columbia University

As Columbia University administrators abdicate their responsibility to preserve order and students' safety amid an uprising by "progressive" leftists declaring "WE ARE HAMAS," U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) is warning that the school has acted in a way that "constitutes a major breach of the University's Title VI obligations upon which federal financial assistance is contingent."

The House Education and Workforce Committee chairwoman said in a letter to Columbia University administrators that she is "gravely concerned by the ongoing chaos" at the supposedly "elite" institution of higher learning "caused by the radical, unlawful Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

Right now, NYPD is standing by ready to remove Hamas from Columbia's campus. But why aren't they making trespassing arrests, you might ask? Because Columbia's president, Minouche Shafik, is not letting them. The Hamas activists are only trespassing once Shafik says they are. And… — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 21, 2024

"The encampment and related activities have resulted in widespread antisemitic harassment and intimidation, assaults, frequent celebration of terrorism, and major disruptions to Columbia's learning environment," noted the North Carolina Republican.

What's more, Foxx noted, the "students, faculty, and staff responsible for this mayhem, including members of the groups Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, repeatedly and flagrantly have violated multiple University rules, and in many cases, federal law."

Next time you wonder what “globalize the intifada” means, let this domestic terrorist in the middle of @Columbia campus remind you that it means kill Jews everywhere. The “Al-Qassam Brigade” is Hamas’s military wing. Get these people off our campus and off our streets… pic.twitter.com/XCYTslpr5D — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) April 21, 2024

"The Committee is aware of multiple Jewish students seeking shelter off-campus due to their well-founded fears regarding their physical safety and continuing to be subjected to what is clear a hostile environment," Foxx continued in her letter to administrators. "Jewish students are being harassed, assaulted, threatened, and intimidated to the point where they are departing campus for safer environments."

Columbia's administrators must "decisively" hold the violent and antisemitic demonstrators "accountable in a manner commensurate with the severity of their offenses, including expulsion and termination of employment," urged Foxx. "This is a pivotal moment and a test of Columbia’s leaders."

Chairwoman @virginiafoxx is calling for the expulsion of students & termination of faculty at Columbia who are involved in the violent, antisemitic protests on campus.



Foxx slams President Shafik & Columbia's admin for not doing enough.



Full letter:https://t.co/LVqvObf9L1 pic.twitter.com/74NEwwCcQy — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) April 22, 2024

If Columbia fails this test and does not "rise to meet the needs of the moment and your legal obligations through immediate and decisive action and honor your commitments to Congress," Foxx Warned, "the Committee will not hesitate in holding you accountable."