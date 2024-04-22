Jewish Professor at Columbia University Was Barred From Entering Campus
Tipsheet

Republican Congresswoman Has a Warning for Columbia University

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 22, 2024 11:30 AM
Julio Rosas/Townhall

As Columbia University administrators abdicate their responsibility to preserve order and students' safety amid an uprising by "progressive" leftists declaring "WE ARE HAMAS," U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) is warning that the school has acted in a way that "constitutes a major breach of the University's Title VI obligations upon which federal financial assistance is contingent."

The House Education and Workforce Committee chairwoman said in a letter to Columbia University administrators that she is "gravely concerned by the ongoing chaos" at the supposedly "elite" institution of higher learning "caused by the radical, unlawful Gaza Solidarity Encampment."

"The encampment and related activities have resulted in widespread antisemitic harassment and intimidation, assaults, frequent celebration of terrorism, and major disruptions to Columbia's learning environment," noted the North Carolina Republican.

What's more, Foxx noted, the "students, faculty, and staff responsible for this mayhem, including members of the groups Students for Justice in Palestine, Jewish Voice for Peace, Columbia University Apartheid Divest, and Faculty and Staff for Justice in Palestine, repeatedly and flagrantly have violated multiple University rules, and in many cases, federal law." 

"The Committee is aware of multiple Jewish students seeking shelter off-campus due to their well-founded fears regarding their physical safety and continuing to be subjected to what is clear a hostile environment," Foxx continued in her letter to administrators. "Jewish students are being harassed, assaulted, threatened, and intimidated to the point where they are departing campus for safer environments."

Columbia's administrators must "decisively" hold the violent and antisemitic demonstrators "accountable in a manner commensurate with the severity of their offenses, including expulsion and termination of employment," urged Foxx. "This is a pivotal moment and a test of Columbia’s leaders."

If Columbia fails this test and does not "rise to meet the needs of the moment and your legal obligations through immediate and decisive action and honor your commitments to Congress," Foxx Warned, "the Committee will not hesitate in holding you accountable."

