The New York Times' Coverage of Columbia's Hamas Student Uprising Is Something Else

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 22, 2024 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

For days, a horde of antisemitic Columbia University students have unlawfully occupied campus issuing demands that Hamas be allowed to survive while taking up the Iran-backed terrorists' banner to call for the elimination of Israel and the murder of Jews. 

The protestors — who have unsurprisingly been praised by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — have alternated between calling their Jewish peers "pigs" and proudly proclaiming "WE ARE HAMAS." 

The morally bankrupt so-called "progressives" also gathered with signs telling barbaric Hamas Al-Qassam brigades that Jewish students on campus are the terrorists' "next target." 

Pro-terrorist speakers told the camp of American Hamas Youth(TM) that the massacre of October 7 — in which the most Jews were murdered in any single day since the Holocaust — "put the Global Intifada back on the table again" and praised the "sacrificial spirit of the Palestinian freedom fighters" (read: murderers) that will "guide every struggle on every corner of the earth to victory."

So, how did The New York Times cover this crew of miscreants? Well...

Yes, really. "Dancing and pizza" were the only things worth noting as Columbia students launched their intolerant campaign that has seen them call for the end of Israel, cheer Hamas terrorists, and issue threats so great that Jewish students were told they weren't safe to be on the Ivy League campus anymore. While the situation on campus has deteriorated since the Times ran its story on the pro-terrorist pizza party, demonstrators had already been caught on camera chanting "WE ARE HAMAS" and "LONG LIVE HAMAS," yet pizza was inexplicably still the paper's takeaway. 

Ilhan Omar's Daughter: How Dare You Make Me Face the Consequences of My Own Actions! Guy Benson
According to the Gray Lady, the pro-Hamas crowd's autonomous resistance zone of idiocy was just "a defiant gesture" from student activists "who were furious about the university’s decision to call in the police to clear an encampment used to protest the Israel-Hamas war." Not only is the framing ludicrous, it's false. Students are not merely protesting the war — they're actively cheering for the side that started it on October 7 while calling for more Jews to be murdered. 

