The New York Times' Coverage of Columbia's Hamas Student Uprising Is Something Else

For days, a horde of antisemitic Columbia University students have unlawfully occupied campus issuing demands that Hamas be allowed to survive while taking up the Iran-backed terrorists' banner to call for the elimination of Israel and the murder of Jews.

The protestors — who have unsurprisingly been praised by the likes of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — have alternated between calling their Jewish peers "pigs" and proudly proclaiming "WE ARE HAMAS."

The morally bankrupt so-called "progressives" also gathered with signs telling barbaric Hamas Al-Qassam brigades that Jewish students on campus are the terrorists' "next target."

Next time you wonder what “globalize the intifada” means, let this domestic terrorist in the middle of @Columbia campus remind you that it means kill Jews everywhere. The “Al-Qassam Brigade” is Hamas’s military wing. Get these people off our campus and off our streets… pic.twitter.com/XCYTslpr5D — Elisha (Lishi) Baker (@LishiBaker) April 21, 2024

Pro-terrorist speakers told the camp of American Hamas Youth(TM) that the massacre of October 7 — in which the most Jews were murdered in any single day since the Holocaust — "put the Global Intifada back on the table again" and praised the "sacrificial spirit of the Palestinian freedom fighters" (read: murderers) that will "guide every struggle on every corner of the earth to victory."

So, how did The New York Times cover this crew of miscreants? Well...

As students protest the Israel-Hamas war, colleges across the U.S. are dealing with the questions that Columbia University has considered this week: Will more stringent tactics quell protests? Or fuel them?https://t.co/ikJoxseieM — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 19, 2024

Yes, really. "Dancing and pizza" were the only things worth noting as Columbia students launched their intolerant campaign that has seen them call for the end of Israel, cheer Hamas terrorists, and issue threats so great that Jewish students were told they weren't safe to be on the Ivy League campus anymore. While the situation on campus has deteriorated since the Times ran its story on the pro-terrorist pizza party, demonstrators had already been caught on camera chanting "WE ARE HAMAS" and "LONG LIVE HAMAS," yet pizza was inexplicably still the paper's takeaway.

Shocking video captures moment protester near Columbia University yells, ‘We’re all Hamas,’ ‘Long live Hamas’ https://t.co/hWlgY9GnZN pic.twitter.com/FVoTH9KY78 — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2024

According to the Gray Lady, the pro-Hamas crowd's autonomous resistance zone of idiocy was just "a defiant gesture" from student activists "who were furious about the university’s decision to call in the police to clear an encampment used to protest the Israel-Hamas war." Not only is the framing ludicrous, it's false. Students are not merely protesting the war — they're actively cheering for the side that started it on October 7 while calling for more Jews to be murdered.