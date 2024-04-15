You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Here's What Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay Will Be Up to This Fall

After being ousted from the president's office at Harvard, alleged plagiarist Claudine Gay retained a position among the supposedly prestigious institution's faculty — but the course she'll be teaching as ex-president again illustrates the issues plaguing the school.

According to a report in The College Fix, Gay will continue to teach a section of a "Reading and Research" course despite the litany of issues critics pointed out in her own limited body of scholarly work.

For her teaching efforts, Gay receives a "nearly 900,000 salary" despite "resigning the presidency after ongoing plagiarism accusations and criticism of her response to campus antisemitism," the Fix noted.

Gay will continue teaching the "graduate-level independent study type class" in the Fall 2024 semester after teaching the same in the nearly finished Spring term.

According to the College Fix, the outlet's repeated attempts to get a comment from Harvard about "Gay's teaching schedule, what she plans to do the rest of 2024, and what she has been doing since resigning" have gone unanswered.

The school's media team also did not say whether or not Gay plans "to address the plagiarism allegations" that felled the Ivy League president.

As Townhall reported in early January, Gay earned the dishonor of having the "shortest tenure in university history" at the helm of Harvard as round after round of complaints were filed against her alleging plagiarism in previously published work. Gay's tenure began to unravel when she appeared before House lawmakers on Capitol Hill and showed a jarring lack of concern for the surge of anti-Israel and anti-Jew vitriol on Harvard's campus in the wake of Hamas terrorists' October 7 slaughter of innocents in Israel.