Biden Is Still Funding Iran
The Declining Military Leadership
FAFO: Watch What Happens When a Pro-Palestinian Protester Hurls Death Threats at Public...
Why the Police Paid a Visit to E. Jean Carroll
The Baltimore Bridge Collapse Has Officially Gained the Attention of the FBI
'The Enemy Is Already Here': More Alarming Chants Heard at Progressive Conference in...
Mike Pence Has a New Job
An Utterly Laughable Hypocrisy
GOP Senators Respond to Schumer's Message of Support to Israel
Surprise: Pro-Terrorism, Anti-'Islamophobia' Organization Lies About Iran's Attack Against...
Cori Bush Decided to Finally Release a Statement About Iran's Attack on Israel
Nikki Haley Has a New Gig
‘Trans’ High School Athlete Dominates Women’s Track and Field Competition
The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results.
Tipsheet

You Can't Make This Stuff Up: Here's What Ousted Harvard President Claudine Gay Will Be Up to This Fall

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 15, 2024 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File

After being ousted from the president's office at Harvard, alleged plagiarist Claudine Gay retained a position among the supposedly prestigious institution's faculty — but the course she'll be teaching as ex-president again illustrates the issues plaguing the school. 

Advertisement

According to a report in The College Fix, Gay will continue to teach a section of a "Reading and Research" course despite the litany of issues critics pointed out in her own limited body of scholarly work. 

For her teaching efforts, Gay receives a "nearly 900,000 salary" despite "resigning the presidency after ongoing plagiarism accusations and criticism of her response to campus antisemitism," the Fix noted. 

Gay will continue teaching the "graduate-level independent study type class" in the Fall 2024 semester after teaching the same in the nearly finished Spring term. 

According to the College Fix, the outlet's repeated attempts to get a comment from Harvard about "Gay's teaching schedule, what she plans to do the rest of 2024, and what she has been doing since resigning" have gone unanswered. 

The school's media team also did not say whether or not Gay plans "to address the plagiarism allegations" that felled the Ivy League president. 

Recommended

The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results. Guy Benson
Advertisement

As Townhall reported in early January, Gay earned the dishonor of having the "shortest tenure in university history" at the helm of Harvard as round after round of complaints were filed against her alleging plagiarism in previously published work. Gay's tenure began to unravel when she appeared before House lawmakers on Capitol Hill and showed a jarring lack of concern for the surge of anti-Israel and anti-Jew vitriol on Harvard's campus in the wake of Hamas terrorists' October 7 slaughter of innocents in Israel.  

Tags: EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results. Guy Benson
If This Report Is True About Biden and Iran, There Should Be Impeachment Hearings Matt Vespa
Biden Tells Massive Lie in Latest Statement on Iran Attack Katie Pavlich
An Utterly Laughable Hypocrisy Allen West
Stop Telling People to Only Vote on Election Day Kurt Schlichter
Iran's Assault on Israel Makes This Move by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Look Even Worse Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The NYT Just Dropped a New 2024 Poll. Here Are the Results. Guy Benson
Advertisement