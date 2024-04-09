These States Are Pushing Back Against Biden's 'Brazen' New Student Debt Scheme

President Joe Biden again thumbed his nose at the Supreme Court this week when he announced another "plan" to reallocate as much as $475 billion in student debt from borrowers to the rest of the country's taxpaying citizens — and he again faces a federal lawsuit over his unconstitutional abuse of executive power to achieve what Congress won't approve.

Led by Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a coalition of seven states — Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, North Dakota, Ohio, and Oklahoma — filed their suit against Biden's latest attempt to buy votes via phony and unlawful promises of loan "forgiveness."

"With the stroke of his pen, Joe Biden is attempting to saddle working Missourians with a half trillion dollars in college debt," Bailey said in a statement provided to Townhall. "The United States Constitution makes clear that the President lacks the authority to unilaterally ‘cancel’ student loan debt for millions of Americans without express permission from Congress."

"The President does not get to thwart the Constitution when it suits his political agenda," Bailey emphasized. "I’m filing suit to halt his brazen attempt to curry favor with some citizens by forcing others to shoulder their debts. The Constitution will continue to mean something as long as I’m Attorney General."

The state attorneys general argue in their fresh challenge to Biden's runaway abuse of power that the Supreme Court has already "declared that the President cannot 'unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy'" while President Biden "is at it again, even bragging that 'the Supreme Court blocked it. They blocked it. But that didn't stop me.'"

More from the complaint which is embedded in full below:

Yet again, the President is unilaterally trying to impose an extraordinarily expensive and controversial policy that he could not get through Congress. This latest attempt to sidestep the Constitution is only the most recent instance in a long but troubling pattern of the President relying on innocuous language from decades-old statutes to impose drastic, costly policy changes on the American people without their consent.

As Katie reported on Monday, the Biden administration announced it would pursue loan "cancellation" (read: reallocation to American taxpayers) for a total of 30 million student loan borrowers. This sort of action, of course, even former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said the president lacked the authority to take. What's more, the Supreme Court already ruled that Biden did not have the authority to buy votes by pretending to erase (the debt is still there!) balances for millions of Americans ahead of November's election.

Yet, almost giddily, Biden's Education Secretary Miguel Cardona "bragged about finding ways around the June 2023 Supreme Court ruling that declared Biden doesn't have the legal authority to reallocate debt," as Katie noted. "When the Supreme Court struck down the President’s boldest student debt relief plan, within hours, we said, 'We won’t be deterred,'" Cardona said. "We announced a new rulemaking process designed to provide borrowers relief under the Higher Education Act."