Woman Who's Never Gotten Over 2016 Tells Voters to 'Get Over Yourself' and Support Biden

We regret to inform you that Hillary Clinton is Hillary Clinton-ing again. This time, courtesy of an appearance on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, we have the former first lady-turned-U.S. senator and Secretary of State who twice failed at presidential politics lecturing Americans to "get over yourself" and vote for President Biden in November.

According to Clinton, the panderer who supposedly always carries hot sauce in her purse, she doesn't "understand why this is even a hard choice, really." This unsurprising view, one that scolds the American electorate for not being happy about going along with what she and the DNC want, is very on-brand for someone who has always struggled to understand that the American people might not think like her.

Watch:

After Jimmy Fallon asks her to speak to voters who do not like Trump and Biden, Hillary Clinton says "Get over yourself, those are the two choices." Fallon agrees, "Yeah, love that." Clinton adds "I don't understand why this is even a hard choice really" pic.twitter.com/ongGagjpRy — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) April 2, 2024

Perhaps if Hillary Clinton hadn't run a campaign that concocted a false narrative about Russian collusion in an attempt to defeat Donald Trump in 2016 and subsequently called the man who trounced her an "illegitimate president," she might now have the ability to advise others about getting over things or how they should vote. It seems First Lady/Senator/Secretary/Loser Clinton still hasn't moved past the grudge she's made well-known after losing to Trump.

Despite closing in on nearly a decade's worth of time since her supporters sat shattered at the Javits Center in New York City, Clinton has never gotten over herself or the outcome of the 2016 election. She has spent years complaining that the election was "stolen" from her, that Trump knew the outcome "wasn't on the level," and refusing to admit that she simply lost because she was a bad candidate running a subpar campaign.

Perhaps instead of lecturing American voters who don't approve of Biden's creation and subsequent mishandling of multiple crises — including a not-insignificant number of Democrats — that they need to get over themselves, she and her fellow Democrats should look in the mirror and understand why Biden isn't running away with the 2024 election.