LIVE RESULTS: Primary Night in America

Another round of primary elections saw voters in a handful of states stretching from Rhode Island to Mississippi and New York to Wisconsin cast ballots on Tuesday. Even though President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have locked up presumptive nominee status within their respective parties' primaries, there are still delegates at stake and another opportunity for Democrats to use the primary ballot as a protest vote against Biden.

This week, it's New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin casting ballots for each party's preferred 2024 standard-bearer. On the Democrat side, Tuesday's primaries will see 436 delegates — most from New York — to this summer's DNC in Chicago allocated. Across the aisle, 179 delegates to the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee will be settled.

In addition, ballot questions are being put to voters in Wisconsin dealing with outside funding for election administration and who may administer elections while a Republican runoff election happening in Mississippi to determine which GOP candidate will advance to November's general election to face Democrat Rep. Bennie Thompson in the Magnolia State's 2nd Congressional District.

As always, Townhall has live-updating results below from all the states voting on Tuesday through our elections partner Decision Desk HQ.

NEW YORK

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.

CONNECTICUT

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

RHODE ISLAND

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WISCONSIN

Polls close at 9:00 p.m. ET.

MISSISSIPPI

Polls close at

