Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse
Oh, So That's Who Has Been 'Fact Checking' for Big Tech
Hamas Rejects Latest Ceasefire Proposal, Embarrassing Biden Again
James Carville Said What About Female Voters?
Did We Really Need a Study About This?
What's at Stake As Abortion Arguments Return to the Supreme Court
MSNBC Is Having a Collective Emotional Break Over Hiring Ronna McDaniel and It...
Biden Refuses to Speak to Netanyahu's Decision to Call Off Meeting
One State Enacted a Law Protecting Children From the Harms of Social Media
Analysis: Is the Maryland Senate Seat Really in Play?
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate
Illegal Immigrant Children Are Overcrowding NYC Schools. Here’s What Could Happen Next.
Biden's War on Mobility
U.K. Lawyer Sued for Saying That Only Women Menstruate
Tipsheet

'Little or No Warning': U.S. Embassy in Paris Issues Security Alert

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 26, 2024 2:15 PM

The U.S. Embassy in Paris issued a stern warning to American citizens in France this week after the country raised its terror alert to the highest level following an ISIS-claimed attack in Russia.

Advertisement

Citing the French government's assessment of a more serious threat environment, the U.S. advised that "residents and visitors throughout France may see heightened security in public areas, including airports; public transport; places of worship; tourist sites; major sports venues; and large commercial centers."

"French authorities actively monitor terrorist threats from organized groups and radicalized individuals," the security alert continued. "Attacks may happen with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, major sporting and cultural events, and other public areas that attract large numbers of civilians," warned the U.S. Embassy. "Visitors to congested and popular tourist areas should be particularly attentive to their surroundings."

Recommended "actions to take" for Americans in France, according to the U.S. Embassy, include an admonition to "avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity" and "keep a low profile."

The new security warning comes after heavily armed terrorists, believed by the U.S. to be affiliated with ISIS-K which took credit for the attack, targeted a concert hall in Moscow on March 22. The latest casualty reports say that at least 139 people were killed in what is now the worst terrorist attack in Russia in some 20 years. 

Recommended

Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Following the attack in Moscow, France's government moved its terror alert system — or "Vigipirate" — to the highest of three tiers "activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent," according to Reuters. That means "4,000 additional military personnel were placed 'on alert' in addition to the 3,000 already deployed as part of Operation Sentinelle, an anti-terrorist operation activated after the January 2015 attacks in the Paris region," reported Le Monde. 

Notably, the opening ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics begin in just 121 days. As Townhall reported in December, amid a previous mobilization of police officers in response to New Year's Eve threats, France's sports minister said there is no "plan B" for the Summer Games' opening. "We have the capacity to secure the event," the official pledged.

Tags: NATIONAL SECURITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Oh, So That's Who Has Been 'Fact Checking' for Big Tech Katie Pavlich
RFK Jr. Has Picked His Running Mate Rebecca Downs
James Carville Said What About Female Voters? Matt Vespa
Trans Activists Are Mad That Straight Men Only Want to Date Biological Women Townhall Video
America Is Going to Be Targeted for a Massive Terrorist Attack...Will You Be Ready? Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Biden Explains Who Will Pick Up the Tab of Baltimore Bridge Collapse Katie Pavlich
Advertisement