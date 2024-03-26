'Little or No Warning': U.S. Embassy in Paris Issues Security Alert

The U.S. Embassy in Paris issued a stern warning to American citizens in France this week after the country raised its terror alert to the highest level following an ISIS-claimed attack in Russia.

Citing the French government's assessment of a more serious threat environment, the U.S. advised that "residents and visitors throughout France may see heightened security in public areas, including airports; public transport; places of worship; tourist sites; major sports venues; and large commercial centers."

"French authorities actively monitor terrorist threats from organized groups and radicalized individuals," the security alert continued. "Attacks may happen with little or no warning, targeting tourist locations, major sporting and cultural events, and other public areas that attract large numbers of civilians," warned the U.S. Embassy. "Visitors to congested and popular tourist areas should be particularly attentive to their surroundings."

Recommended "actions to take" for Americans in France, according to the U.S. Embassy, include an admonition to "avoid demonstrations and areas with significant police activity" and "keep a low profile."

The new security warning comes after heavily armed terrorists, believed by the U.S. to be affiliated with ISIS-K which took credit for the attack, targeted a concert hall in Moscow on March 22. The latest casualty reports say that at least 139 people were killed in what is now the worst terrorist attack in Russia in some 20 years.

Following the attack in Moscow, France's government moved its terror alert system — or "Vigipirate" — to the highest of three tiers "activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent," according to Reuters. That means "4,000 additional military personnel were placed 'on alert' in addition to the 3,000 already deployed as part of Operation Sentinelle, an anti-terrorist operation activated after the January 2015 attacks in the Paris region," reported Le Monde.

Notably, the opening ceremonies for the Paris Summer Olympics begin in just 121 days. As Townhall reported in December, amid a previous mobilization of police officers in response to New Year's Eve threats, France's sports minister said there is no "plan B" for the Summer Games' opening. "We have the capacity to secure the event," the official pledged.