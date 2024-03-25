There's Another C-Suite Shakeup at Boeing Amid Safety Woes

Embattled Boeing is getting another shakeup to its leadership structure in the wake of a series of safety and quality control failures that have triggered significant federal oversight and left the flying public equal parts joking and worrying about Boeing's jets.

Dave Calhoun, the president and CEO of Boeing, announced Monday that he would step down from his position atop the legendary manufacturer — but not until the end of 2024.

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun announced he’s stepping down at the end of this year. This comes in the wake of a series of NTSB investigations over incidents with Boeing plane. #Boeing — Edward Lawrence (@EdwardLawrence) March 25, 2024

In a CNBC interview, Calhoun said his looming departure was his decision and admitted Boeing has work to do in order to get its "ship in order."

Now: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun on @CNBC - explaining “his decision” to step down, admits Boeing desperately needs to get its “ship in order” following multiple crises & production flaws. Stan Deal, President of Commercial Airplanes, is out too - effective immediately. #aviation pic.twitter.com/pszKZubzi1 — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) March 25, 2024

Calhoun isn't the only one making an exit, either. As The Wall Street Journal explained:

The aircraft maker also said the head of its commercial-aircraft business, Stanley Deal, will step aside immediately and its chairman, Larry Kellner, won’t stand for re-election. Steve Mollenkopf, a former CEO of Qualcomm, will take over as board chair and lead the search for the next Boeing boss.

Calhoun's departure comes after a previous shakeup saw Ed Clark, who helmed Boeing's 737 MAX program and oversaw the factory that built the Alaska Airlines aircraft that later saw its door plug blow out, exit the company earlier this year, as Townhall previously reported.

More from WSJ on Calhoun, who had previously been looking to make an exit before the current issues made things even worse for his tenure:

Calhoun, who turns 67 next month and took over as CEO in January 2020, had promised a turnaround of the manufacturer. Instead, he becomes the second consecutive Boeing boss to exit amid quality concerns and production problems. His exit leaves the board openly searching for a replacement, and the board is looking both inside and outside its executive ranks for a new leader. Calhoun had been preparing to step aside before the latest crisis and the Boeing board had been working on succession plans, recently elevating company veteran Stephanie Pope as the heir apparent. But frustration from airlines and regulators accelerated the announcement and will put pressure on the company to bring in fresh blood. In a memo to staff on Monday, Calhoun said, “The eyes of the world are on us, and I know that we will come through this moment a better company.”

The Federal Aviation Administration has announced multiple actions regarding Boeing following the Alaska Airlines door plug blowout, beginning with an investigation into whether the manufacturer "failed to ensure completed products conformed to its approved design and were in a condition for safe operation in compliance with FAA regulations." That investigation was followed up by a decision for the FAA to "immediately increase its oversight of Boeing production and manufacturing."