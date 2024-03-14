Kamala Harris Is About to Make History and Not in a Good Way
Another Inflation Gauge Shows Hotter-Than-Expected Increase

Spencer Brown
March 14, 2024

The February Produce Price Index (PPI) report released on Thursday once again debunked President Biden's claim that inflation is moving "down." Instead, the latest print of the gauge measuring costs upstream from consumers showed prices surging faster than expected according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). 

Expected by Wall Street to rise 0.3 percent month-over-month, headline PPI inflation doubled projections in February with a 0.6 percent advance. On an annual basis, PPI inflation is up 1.6 percent, "the largest rise since moving up 1.8 percent for the 12 months ended September 2023," BLS said Thursday morning. 

February's 0.6 percent PPI advance is also double January's 0.3 percent increase and a significant reversal from December 2023's monthly 0.1 percent dip. Some two-thirds of the increase in February "can be traced to the index for final demand goods, which advanced 1.2 percent," BLS explained. "Prices for final demand services moved up 0.3 percent."

Core PPI inflation — which excludes food, energy, and trade services — advanced 0.4 percent in February for a 12-month increase of 2.8 percent. That latter number, notably, is well above the Federal Reserve's target inflation rate of just 2.0 percent. The whole report, notably, proves that inflation is not, as Biden and his administration insist, going down. Instead, it's increasing — faster than expected and at a greater rate than any 12-month period since September 2022-September 2023.

Jill Biden Is an Absolute Disgrace Derek Hunter
The latest PPI print means more uncertainty about what the Fed and its chairman Jerome Powell will do in response to still-increasing inflation across the board of metrics used to measure costs to American consumers and producers. With surging PPI inflation, there's also room to worry that consumer inflation will increase in the months ahead as summer begins as a result of producers passing along chronically high costs to end-use consumers. 

