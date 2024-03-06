Reporter Reveals What He Was Unprepared for Following FBI Arrest Over J6 Reporting
Tipsheet

Nikki Haley to Suspend 2024 Campaign

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  March 06, 2024 7:15 AM
AP Photo/Chris Carlson

Former South Carolina Governor-turned-U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce the end of her 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday following Donald Trump’s near-sweep of Super Tuesday states. 

According to sources reported by multiple outlets, Haley will make her departure formal with a speech Wednesday morning in Charleston — but won’t endorse anyone else just yet.

Per the Wall Street Journal:

Haley won’t announce an endorsement Wednesday, the people said. She will encourage Donald Trump, who is close to having the delegates needed to win the GOP nomination, to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

Haley’s announcement comes little more than a week short of the one-year mark of her February 15, 2023 entrance into the Republican primary. 

Despite showing momentum in the previously crowded field of Trump alternatives seeking the GOP nomination in 2024 and staying in the contest longer than other challengers to Trump’s renomination, Haley proved unable to make the delegate math work on the road to July’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. 

After Trump won the early state contests — including her home state of South Carolina — Haley’s major support from Americans for Prosperity dried up and, despite her insistence that she wasn’t going anywhere, staying in the race became untenable.

Striking a general election tone in his victory remarks Tuesday evening that didn’t focus on his lone opponent then in the primary, Trump said that “success will bring our country unity.”

After dispatching with the final inside-the-tent opponent to his third GOP presidential nomination, Trump can now focus on the — exceedingly crumbling — prosecutions against him and dealing with the general election rematch with an older, less popular, and more divisive-among-Democrats Joe Biden.

Now the presumptive nominee, Trump is expected to finish the work of clinching a majority of bound Republican delegates in primary contests before the end of March.

This is a developing story and may be updated. 

