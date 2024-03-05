Oh, So That's What Kyrsten Sinema Is Doing in 2024

Arizona's Democrat-turned-independent U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced on Tuesday that she would not be running for re-election as an independent this November and would instead leave Congress at the end of the year.

Advertisement

In a video posted to X, Sinema — known for defying Democrats in the Senate much to the chagrin of power-tripping leftists seeking to gut institutions in what Sinema noted would only be used against Democrats in the future — lamented "Americans still choose to retreat farther to their partisan corners."

"The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic, attacking your opponents on cable news or social media," Sinema continued of the current political discourse and reality on Capitol Hill. "Compromise is a dirty word," she emphasized, and concluded that Americans and political leaders have chosen "anger and division."

"I believe in my approach," Sinema reiterated of her attempts to find bipartisan compromise and rejection of fringe Democrat attempts to gut the legislative filibuster, among other institutional items. "But it's not what America wants right now."

"Because I choose civility, understanding, listening, working together to get stuff done, I will leave the Senate at the end of this year," Sinema explained of her decision.

A message for Arizonans from Senator Kyrsten Sinema pic.twitter.com/1XWFSWgGdh — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) March 5, 2024

With Sinema's decision not to pursue an independent bid for U.S. Senate in the Grand Canyon State, Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego remain the leading contenders to replace Sinema.

According to a Rasmussen poll conducted at the end of February, Lake had a narrow three-point lead over Gallego, 45 percent to 42 percent. If Sinema had decided to make a run for re-election as an independent, the three-way race kept Lake in the lead with 37 percent to Gallego's 33 percent and Sinema's 21 percent.

In a statement posted to X following Sinema's announcement, Kari Lake said that even while she and Sinema "may not agree on everything...she shares my love for Arizona."

"Senator Sinema had the courage to stand tall against the Far-Left in defense of the filibuster—despite the overwhelming pressure from the radicals in her party like Ruben Gallego who called on her to burn it all down," Lake's statement continued after wishing "Senator Sinema the best in her next chapter."

"Ruben Gallego would be a radical departure from the representation we have had in Arizona," emphasized Lake. "He votes with Joe Biden 100% of the time, supported the Iran Deal, sanctuary cities, defunding the police, and voting rights for everyone pouring across the border. He even called the border wall ‘stupid,'" Lake reminded.

"Arizonans will not be fooled by Gallego," Lake said of the choice facing Arizonans in November's general election showdown. "I will be a voice for ALL Arizonans," she pledged.