Joni Ernst Blasts 'Bubble Bath' Bureaucrats Failing to Care for America's Troops

Those in charge of the U.S. military have struggled and failed to ensure recruitment and retention goals are met. Due to a mix of failing leadership from the commander-in-chief, COVID mandates, and prioritizing radical, woke ideologies, the number of Americans enlisting or re-enlisting in the military has — understandably — not met the level needed to maintain America's fighting forces at previously set levels.

As Townhall reported, the issue rose to the fore again this week when the U.S. Army announced it was reducing its force size by roughly 45,000 (around five percent) citing issues with being "overstructured" but highlighting the effects of missed recruitment goals. In the last two fiscal years, the Army missed its enlistment goals, and the Navy and Air Force did not meet their respective recruitment goals in FY22.

For Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), military issues are more than part of her job in the U.S. Senate — they're personal due to her more than two dozen years serving in the Army Reserve and Army National Guard including 12 months in Kuwait during the Iraq War.

"I must emphasize that nothing is more important to our nation’s defense than the brave men and women who voluntarily step up to serve our country," Ernst told Townhall exclusively on Wednesday morning following the Army's decision to slash its force. "Having spent time wearing the uniform myself, I witnessed the sacrifices service members make on a daily basis," the Iowa Republican emphasized. "Not just their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation but also the tough reality of missing holidays with family and friends and all those everyday moments we often take for granted — like coming home after a hard day's work to the comforts of our own residence."

"Quite frankly, the living conditions many of our service members are living in are a national disgrace," she added as the Senate Armed Services Committee, of which she's a member, gathered to hear testimony about "challenges" for defense industrial base personnel. The conditions in which service members live, Ernst emphasized, "should be the topic of [the Armed Services] hearing."

"While service members live in moldy barracks, federal bureaucrats take bubble baths while ‘working from home,'" Ernst reminded of one instance in which a manager overseeing those tasked with helping veterans schedule appointments at the Atlanta VA Medical Center (which has one of the longest wait times to see a doctor in the country) bragged on Instagram about taking a bath while he was supposedly working. The post included a photo of his government-issue laptop open to a staff meeting while his legs soaked in the tub with a caption stating, 'MY OFFICE FOR THE NEXT HR.'"

"These are real issues that demand better understanding and immediate attention," Ernst said of the apparent shortcomings of the federal government when it comes to taking care of American troops while active, stationed on bases, or following their service. "The military’s retention rate plummeted to only 55 percent in 2021, a stark indication that these deplorable living conditions drive away our dedicated service members," warned Ernst.

"Whether serving in a submarine or on the front lines in combat, it requires a commitment that transcends the feasibility of working from home," Ernst underscored. "Winning wars demands a sacrifice that cannot be met remotely."