LIVE RESULTS: Michigan Primaries

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 27, 2024 8:15 PM
The Wolverine State marked the latest stop on America's path to November's consequential presidential election on Tuesday, with both Democrats and Republicans heading to the polls to cast votes for their preferred candidate in Michigan's primaries. 

Most polls in Michigan close at 8:00 p.m. ET, but portions of the Upper Peninsula in the Central Time Zone close at 9:00 p.m. ET with vote tallies expected to be reported starting by 8:30 p.m. ET. As usual, Townhall has live-updating results for both the Republican and Democrat primary elections below via elections partner Decision Desk HQ. 

On the Republican side, Donald Trump looks to continue his runaway winning streak in the GOP presidential primary against his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. The latest The Hill/Emerson poll showed the 45th president with a 52-point lead in Michigan, even as Haley says she's not going anywhere or suspending her campaign. 

In Michigan, there are 55 delegates at stake. Due to disputes within the state Republican Party and claims by two individuals to be the rightful chair, the allocation is a bit complicated. In addition to Tuesday's primary in which 16 delegates will be awarded, there's also a Michigan GOP convention on March 2 at which 39 delegates will be allotted based on congressional district caucuses held leading up to the state convention. 

The nomination math continues to run in Trump's favor and his campaign has estimated that he'll clinch a majority of bound delegates by mid- or late-March, even if Haley were to repeat her New Hampshire performance in every state before then. Still, Haley continues making the case that in a general election, Trump can't win a rematch against Biden. 

Things across the aisle have been even more interesting in the Democrat primary where 177 pledged delegates are up for grabs. There's a push for voters — supported by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) — to mark "uncommitted" on primary ballots in protest rather than vote for Biden as a show of disapproval for what radical leftists say is complicity in "genocide" they falsely claim Israel is carrying out for defending itself against barbaric Hamas terrorists that killed the most Jews in any single day since the Holocaust on October 7.

Even though the "uncommitted" campaign won't be the thing to derail Biden's re-nomination, the White House and Biden campaign have been scrambling to appease Hamas sympathizers in Michigan, a telling demonstration of the president's priorities. 

