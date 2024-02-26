Jim Jordan Lays Out the Case Against Biden and the Family Brand

Calling it a "tale as old as time," House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) published a fresh rundown of the House's case against President Joe Biden. "A government official takes action. That action benefits his family. And then, when questions are asked, there's a cover-up," Jordan summarized. "Fore President Joe Biden, it's a story about money, influence, and protecting the Biden family brand."

Encapsulating information obtained from transcribed interviews, depositions, public hearings, subpoenaed documents, and public reporting, Jordan's report on "Biden influence peddling" covers three "chapters: from "The Money, The Business, The Brand" to "The Lies, The Campaign, The Election" and "The Obstruction, The Cover-up, The Sweetheart Deal."

Here's Jordan's 12-page, three-chapter report pulling all that's been gleaned together:

Among the evidence presented — and questions raised during House Republicans' investigation: "What did the Bidens do? What services did Hunter Biden and his associates provide? What was worth the receipt of $15 million?" received by Biden family members between 2014 and April 25, 2019 — the day Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign.

Jordan's most recent report on the fruits of their long-running investigation lays out the lack of consistency from Biden and his team when it comes to their denials and explanations about Biden family businesses:

On September 21, 2019, Joe Biden unequivocally said he had “never spoken” to his son about his business dealings. Then, on July 24, 2023, the White House walked it back, stating that President Biden had never been “in business with his son.”20 On December 13, 2023, Hunter Biden hedged even further, saying his father was “not financially involved” in his business. “Never spoken” became “never in business with,” which then became “not financially involved.”

As Chairman Jordan concluded his report, there's a question yet remaining about the president's alleged influence peddling: "will Americans let the Bidens get away with it."