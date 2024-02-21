Not All Republican Senators Want the Mayorkas Impeachment to Go Away
New Biden Video Attacks GOP Over Ukraine Aid but That's Not What People Noticed

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  February 21, 2024 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

nger In his latest attempt to use official presidential resources to attack Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress, President Joe Biden released a prerecorded video message on Tuesday evening defending America's alliances and demanding that lawmakers pass his national security supplemental funding bill to send more aid to Ukraine. 

"You may have heard some call into question the sanctity of America's commitment to our Allies," the post on X from the official "POTUS" account said before Biden attacked Trump by name for his recent comments about NATO allies not paying their full share. "That's not who we are," the post added. "We're a nation that can be relied on, that stands up to Putin," Biden's post insisted. "Let's prove it by passing the bipartisan National Security Bill so I can sign it into law."

Never mind, of course, that Biden has repeatedly proven the United States cannot be relied on — from his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan that drew formal censure from U.K. parliament and snub of France on a nuclear submarine deal that saw Paris recall its ambassador to the U.S. to Biden's failure to deter Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Nor did Biden "stand up to Putin" when he gave the Russian leader a gift by banning American LNG exports. 

Biden's heavily edited blustering, however, is not the main takeaway for those who've seen the video — it's what the text included in the video — a White House-produced stylized transcript of Biden's words — says. 

After explaining what Article V of the NATO Charter means for collective defense, it declares that (emphasis added) "It's a simple but powerful concept and it embodies why one of America's greatest strenghts is our alliances..."

Yep, "strenghts." As in, Biden's strenght was so nonexistent that it failed to prevent the Taliban-led toppling of Afghanistan, invasion of Ukraine, or Iranian proxies attacking U.S. troops. Watch below:

Even when pre-recorded and edited with more than two-dozen jump cuts, Biden and his aides still can't manage to pull off a gaffe-free statement. Perhaps the White House was so focused on trying to edit Biden into a coherent messenger that staffers forgot to check their own on-screen captions?

